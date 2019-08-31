Robbers steal more than $50,000 worth of electronics in Burlingame Apple store

BURGLINGAME (KRON) — Hooded robbers are seen snatching up iPhones, tablets and other expensive electronics.

The brazen Thursday night robbery happened at the Burlingame Apple Store around 8:15.

“Did they have guns or something?” Ayesha Fayez said.

Fayez was stunned while watching the video that has now gone viral on social media.

“I was shocked because they were just doing it so casually and like grabbing things,” she said.

Fayez said she’s aware the popular store has recently fallen victim to similar thefts.

“It actually happened a couple weeks ago too ,” she said. “They even have a broken door.”

Burlingame police said this group stole more than $50,000 worth of electronics.

They then peeled off in a silver VW Jetta.

“It’s been happening a few times and they didn’t take care of it?” Hairdresser Machal Adam said.

Adam was puzzled by seeing none of the apple employees trying to stop the robbers..

he says these crimes are concerning for other local businesses..

sot: they have some security but i don’t know how it’s working–seems it’s not working.

Apple has instructed its employees not to engage when these thefts are happening. No one was injured during this robbery and police are still looking for the suspects.