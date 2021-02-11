Robbers targeting older women in South San Francisco parking lots

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — The South San Francisco Police Department is warning about a group of criminals that’s apparently targeting older women — who are in or near their cars.

Police believe the same robbers are tied to at least 10 similar crimes in Sunnyvale, Milpitas and Santa Clara.

Over the past two weeks there have been four incidents of women aged 60 or older being victimized in their or around their cars, either at gas stations or banks in South San Francisco.

“The majority of the incidents we’ve responded to involve elderly women they involved incidents in women in possession of their purse or near their purse,” Corporal Mark Costa said. “The suspects in those incidents vehicle on the suspects and not in those incidents either open the car door with the victim inside take the purse or a struggle would ensue and they would be able to get away with the purse.”

In each incident, the thief would jump into a waiting dark-colored Infinity and speed off. There has been similar crimes linked to the car in San Mateo and Santa Clara counties.

South City PD says a similar snatch-and-grab robbery happened Wednesday, but hasn’t been definitively linked to the others because the vehicle involved is different.

This one happening in the middle of the day, just after 2 p.m.

The female victim had left the Wells Fargo on Linden Avenue after making a deposit. She then drove back to her work on the 400 block of Grand. It turns out she had been followed by a black four door Sedan with tinted windows, believed to be a Chevy, possibly a Malibu. They thieves waited for her to park and get out of her car, and while districted, one mask-wearing robber jumped out and snatched the deposit bag from the victim’s hand and sped away.

Luckily, there has been no injuries in any of this incidents and no weapons involved.

The police are asking anyone with any information to to come forward, but also are reminding people that it’s important to be aware of your surroundings because there are criminals out there waiting for you to be distracted so they can take advantage.