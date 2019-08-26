Robbery at Great Mall in Milpitas mistaken for shooting

MILPITAS (KRON) – The Great Mall in Milpitas was cleared overnight after police responded to reports of gunshots late Sunday.

Police say the gunshot sounds were actually a smash-and-grab robbery at a jewelry store.

Police say the thieves smashed display cases and took jewelry from Valliani Jewelers.

People mistakenly thought the smashing of glass were gunshots.

The suspects remain at large.

The mall was locked down around 8 p.m. Sunday and then shoppers and store employees were asked to leave.

Police searched the mall for nearly three hours and gave the “all-clear” around 11 p.m.

