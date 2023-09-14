(KRON) — The Pinole Police Department was alerted of an armed robbery in the parking lot of the Pinole Valley Shopping Center on the evening of September 13. The victim was selling an item through OfferUp and was meeting the buyer in the parking lot when the suspect grabbed the item and ran off, police said.

The victim ran after the suspect, who brandished a firearm at the victim, according to Pinole PD. A witness to the robbery gave the victim the suspect’s license plate number, which police later tied to 18-year-old Pinole resident Jeremiah Meadows.

Meadows was served a search warrant at his residence. A firearm and the victim’s stolen property were located and seized at the home, police said.

According to the Pinole PD, Meadows was taken safely into custody. Meadows was later arrested and booked into the Martinez Detention Facility for robbery.

The investigation is ongoing. Please contact the Pinole Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at (510)-724-1111 if you have additional information.