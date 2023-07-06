(KRON) — A victim was robbed of their belongings after an armed robbery Thursday afternoon, the Oakland Police Department said. The incident happened just before 3:15 p.m. on the 4000 block of MacArthur Boulevard.

Police said two suspects were armed during the alleged robbery. Both suspects escaped the scene in an unknown vehicle. OPD did not confirm where exactly on the 4000 block of MacArthur Boulevard it happened, but there is a Citi Bank at 4017 MacArthur Blvd.

The alleged armed robbery comes one day after OPD warned the community about an uptick in robberies near ATMs in Oakland. The neighborhoods affected the most in Uptown, Fruitvale, Chinatown and Montclair, according to OPD.

OPD released some tips on how to stay safe from ATM robberies:

Always scan the area and watch for suspicious persons or activity around an ATM.

When possible, use ATMs located inside the bank.

Following your withdrawal, put your cash away immediately.

When leaving an ATM location, make sure you are not being followed.

OPD said anyone with information about Thursday’s robbery is asked to contact 510-238-3326.