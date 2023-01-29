BERKELEY, Calif. (KRON) — A suspect used a knife to cut a victim’s purse straps off their body just two blocks from the University of California, Berkeley’s campus on Saturday, according to the University of California Police Department.
Just after 8 p.m., near Shattuck Avenue and Delaware Street, a suspect committed a robbery using a knife. Police described the suspects as around 35 years old, between 5’8” and 6′ tall, with muscular builds and a bad odor.
Police say that one suspect cut the victim’s purse straps using a knife, and the victim was injured during the incident. Anyone with information about this crime is asked to contact BPD about case 23-0443.
The University of California Police Department shared the following safety tips for the campus community:
- Use and encourage others to have a safe means of conveyance at all times (e.g. traveling with a trusted friend or in a group, taking a taxi, or utilizing the free night safety services available to every member of the campus community such as BearWalk or the night safety shuttle: nightsafety.berkeley.edu).
- If you need help, dial 911 or use a blue light emergency phone (located throughout the campus and identified by a blue light on top of the phone box or column).
- Electronic devices are popular robbery targets. Being aware of your surroundings and keeping your devices out of public view can help reduce risk.
- Please do not delay in calling law enforcement. UCPD strongly encourages the reporting of criminal or suspicious activity in a timely manner.