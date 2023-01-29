BERKELEY, Calif. (KRON) — A suspect used a knife to cut a victim’s purse straps off their body just two blocks from the University of California, Berkeley’s campus on Saturday, according to the University of California Police Department.

Just after 8 p.m., near Shattuck Avenue and Delaware Street, a suspect committed a robbery using a knife. Police described the suspects as around 35 years old, between 5’8” and 6′ tall, with muscular builds and a bad odor.

KRON On is streaming now

Police say that one suspect cut the victim’s purse straps using a knife, and the victim was injured during the incident. Anyone with information about this crime is asked to contact BPD about case 23-0443.

The University of California Police Department shared the following safety tips for the campus community: