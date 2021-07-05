Robbery suspect arrested after 100-mile chase on Highway 4

ANTIOCH (BCN) — After leading a 100-mph chase on Highway 4 from Antioch to Bay Point, ramming three patrol cars, running into an occupied residence and struggling with human and K-9 officers, a robbery suspect was arrested and jailed in Antioch Sunday afternoon, police said.

Cameron Conley, 28, of Hercules, suspected of multiple armed robberies committed in San Jose, was spotted by an Antioch police officer around 3:15 p.m. on Hillcrest Avenue near Highway 4 in Antioch, according to police.

Conley took Hillcrest to westbound Highway 4, leading the officer and several others on a chase at speeds exceeding 100 mph, police said. He got off Highway 4 at Bailey Road in Bay Point, then resumed his flight on Highway 4 eastbound.

Exiting the freeway at Hillcrest, the suspect drove into the Hidden Glenn neighborhood and rammed three patrol cars, police said. Not surprisingly, Conley’s vehicle became disabled and he fled on foot, running into an occupied home.

After a brief struggle, human and K-9 officers apprehended the suspect, who was taken to the hospital with minor injuries and then booked into the Martinez Detention Facility, police said.