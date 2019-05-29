Robbery suspect arrested in San Leandro

San Leandro police arrested a burglar after a chase led to a yard-by-yard search in a residential neighborhood.

The search area was between the Estudillo Estates and the Assumption Parish neighborhood, near I-580.

Because of the police activity, Bancroft Middle School was placed on lockdown.

Police have not released the name of the person who was arrested.

