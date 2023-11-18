(KRON) – An Oakland resident was arrested for robbery by the Colma Police Department.

At 4:28 p.m., Colma police officers were dispatched to a business in the 5000 block of Junipero Serra Boulevard on a report of a theft that just occurred on Nov. 16.

According to police, officers were advised a man stole merchandise and threatened loss prevention officers when they tried to detain him. The suspect fled the scene on foot through the parking lot.

Upon arrival, police detained the suspect who matched the description given by the business’ loss prevention.

The suspect initially resisted arrest and grew combative as the officers detained him, police said. According to police, the suspect spit on two officers, hitting one in the face. The suspect then began to flail his body back and forth, purposely hitting his head against the patrol car window, police said.

The suspect was then placed in restraints to ensure his safety, police said.

The 43-year-old Oakland resident was booked into the San Mateo County Jail for robbery, assault on a peace officer, resisting a peace officer, and possession of drug paraphernalia.