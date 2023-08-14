(KRON) — A robbery suspect who allegedly tried to escape police by jumping into a lagoon was arrested Sunday morning, according to the San Mateo Police Department. San Mateo PD officers responded at 6:41 a.m. Sunday to the 600 block of Vanessa Drive in response to a resident who saw two men on security camera trying to enter a locked gate onto their property.

Unable to open the gate, the men left, according to police.

Multiple officers were deployed in the area to look for the suspects. One neighbor told police he was attacked by men who matched the description of the suspects and that his phone had been stolen.

One suspect, identified as Marvin Serrano, was located by officers and stopped. Serrano then attempted to escape by running through various streets and jumping fences, police said.

Photos: San Mateo PD

A foot pursuit lasting 11 minutes ensued. Officers eventually pursued Serrano into the parking lot of a restaurant. Serrano ignored commands to surrender and jumped into a lagoon to evade arrest.

Officers established a perimeter around the lagoon. With coordinated assistance from the San Mateo Consolidated Fire Department, Harbor Patrol and the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office, Serrano was arrested following an hour-long standoff.

He was taken to hospital for medical evaluation before being booked into San Mateo County Jail on multiple charges.

The investigation remains ongoing, according to SMPD. Officers are still trying to identify and locate the second suspect.