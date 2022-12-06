SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — SFFilm awarded four Hollywood stars for their achievements in the industry.

Oakland’s own Ryan Coogler along with Oscar-nominated Aussie actress Margot Robbie, filmmaker Sarah Polley, and breakthrough artist Stephanie Hsu were all honored at the Yerba Buena Center for the Arts Monday night.

Coogler accepted the recognition for excellence in directing. You may recall his first film “Fruitvale Station.” Coogler has gone on to direct big budget films, most recently “Black Panther.”

Lead actress in the film, Danai Gurira presented him with the award. He shared a few words with KRON4 about his success and recommendations for uplifting others.

Robbie was awarded for acting, Polley for storytelling, and Hsu for breakthrough performance. We’ve posted extended interviews with KRON4’s Ella Sogomonian here with each of the honorees.