BIG SUR, Calif. (KRON) — Another set of rockslides has caused closures along Highway-1 Saturday morning, according to Caltrans District 5.

Hwy-1 is closed from Ragged Point down to south of Big Sur. Caltrans crews on are scene trying to clear the highway. Caltrans says the debris behind the catchment at Paul’s Slide will be removed tomorrow, as it has reached the top of the concrete barriers.

(Photos courtesy of Caltrans)

At this time, there is no estimate as to when the roadway will reopen. Hwy-1 was closed for days in early December due to rockslides in the area. After the previous rockslides, it took about two days to fully clear the roadways.