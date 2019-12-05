Rocky the dog found dead on I-580 in Castro Valley

CASTRO VALLEY (KRON) – Heartbreaking update for the Bay Area as doggy heaven gained a sweet little soul Wednesday night.

Rocky the dog was found dead on I-580 in Castro Valley Wednesday night after being missing for nearly a week.

Rocky, along with a purse, was stolen Friday, Nov. 29 from a car.

UPDATE: Sadly Rocky was found dead in the center divide of the freeway on 580 in Castro Valley by CalTrans — Taylor Bisacky (@TaylorBisackyTV) December 5, 2019

His owner, Angie Maurer, said he was taken from a Castro Valley Safeway parking lot off East Castro Valley Boulevard.

Maurer said someone stole Rocky after breaking into her sister’s car, parked right in front of Pho Play in Castro Valley, next to the Safeway.

Rocky, a Shih Tzu Bichon mix, was only 1-year-old.