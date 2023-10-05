(KRON) — A 2-year-old boy who died in Rodeo on Monday was killed by injuries from prolonged abuse, the Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office said. The county previously reported that the child drowned, but two people were arrested for murder in connection with the death.

The DA’s office also said that a second child in the care of the arrestees suffered life-threatening injuries from abuse.

Destiny Deboe, 22, and Tyshawn Haywood, 21, remain in custody awaiting arraignment.

“The loss of a young life is a tragedy that deeply impacts us all,” said DA Diana Becton. “Our thoughts and sympathies go out to the family and loved ones of the victim during this incredibly difficult time. We are committed to seeking justice and holding those responsible accountable for their actions.”

Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the 300 block of California Street at about 8:50 p.m. Monday for the report of a child drowning in a bathtub. The boy died at a hospital.

Both suspects are being held on a $1.07 million bail.

Even before the DA’s office announced in a press release on Thursday that the child died from abuse, KRON4 spoke to neighbors who feared that it may be the case.

“Raising kids not the easiest. But for somebody to just beat a kid and be OK with that and then try to cover it up — it’s just not cool,” one neighbor told KRON4.

Haywood and Deboe were arrested on suspicion of murder, felony infliction of injury to a child, and torture.