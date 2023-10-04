RODEO, Calif. (KRON) — Two people were arrested in connection to a drowning of a two-year-old boy in Rodeo on Monday. KRON4 spoke with neighbors who fear the child may have been abused.

“It hits me. It gives me chills,” said one neighbor who wished not to be named (All of the people we spoke with for this story preferred not to share their names or faces on-camera).

Neighbors on California Street in Rodeo feel forever scarred after seeing a 2-year-old boy taken out of an apartment on a stretcher.

“It’s really heartbreaking. You know, like, an innocent boy,” said the same neighbor.

On Monday night, the Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to a call reporting the boy drowned in a bathtub.

“First they said the boy is still alive. They revived the boy and rushed to the hospital,” said the neighbor.

The boy was eventually pronounced dead at a hospital. Later, two people were arrested in connection with the child’s death.

The sheriff’s office has identified the suspects as 22-year-old Destiny Deboe and, 21-year-old Tyshawn Haywood, both of Rodeo. Authorities have not explained their relationship to the child.

“Raising kids not the easiest. But for somebody to just beat a kid and be OK with that and then try to cover it up — it’s just not cool,” said a second neighbor.

Investigators have not shared much information on this case. They have not confirmed neighbors’ accounts of what may have happened.

The boy’s official cause of death has not been released. The suspects are facing murder, felony infliction of injury to a child, and torture charges.

“The boy was beaten up by the mom to death and they covered it up that he got drowned,” the first neighbor said. “Cause, to me, no matter what, you’re a mom. You don’t remove your eye when you put your child in the tub.”

“I have four kids myself, so I just couldn’t even imagine having that happen or I don’t know where the frustration could come out on a 2-year-old, so it just doesn’t make sense to me,” a third neighbor said.

The sheriff’s office has not yet turned its investigation over to the district attorney’s office. Deboe and Haywood remain jailed with bail set at more than $1 million.