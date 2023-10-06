(KRON) — Two people who were arrested in connection to the death of a 2-year-old Rodeo boy who allegedly drowned in a bathtub Monday have been charged with murder and torture, according to court documents. Tyshawn Leontray Haywood, 21, and Destiny Deboe, 22, were arrested for murder in connection with the child’s death, despite initial reports the boy had drowned.

Court documents from the Contra Costa County Superior Court reveal that Haywood and Deboe have both been charged with murder, assault on a child causing death, and two separate counts of torture each.

On Monday at 8:50 p.m., Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the 300 block of California Street on a report of a child drowning in a bathtub. The boy later died at the hospital.

Deboe and Haywood were arrested and are being held on $1.07 million bail.

According to the documents, both parties “did unlawfully and with the intent to cause cruel and extreme pain and suffering for the purpose of revenge, extortion, persuasion and for a sadistic purpose, inflict great bodily injury” on the child, identified as “John Doe.”

On Thursday, Contra Costa County District Attorney released a statement saying the child died from injuries related to prolonged abuse. A second child who was also in Haywood and Deboe’s care also suffered life-threatening injuries from abuse, according to the DA.