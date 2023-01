ROHNERT PARK, Calif. (BCN) — Rohnert Park Expressway has reopened following flooding Thursday, the Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety announced Friday morning. The roadway had been closed in both directions due to flooding between Rancho Verde Circle and Stony Point Road.

The Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety reported Friday morning at 12:18 a.m. the roadway had reopened.

