(BCN) — A fire in Rohnert Park on Tuesday morning displaced two residents and their cat, the Department of Public Safety said.

At about 5:30 a.m., dispatch got a call about a fire in the 1100 block of San Antonio Drive. The fire could be seen climbing up the side of the residence’s garage and into the attic.

Crews from Rohnert Park, Rancho Adobe Fire District and the Sonoma County Fire District tackled the blaze in about 20 minutes, according to authorities. The majority of the damage was contained to the garage and attic as a result. The house has been declared uninhabitable.

The residents and their pet were all unharmed and The Red Cross is assisting them.

The exact cause of the fire is still being investigated, but the Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety believes that the fire originated outside of the residence, possibly from hot ashes being discarded into a garbage can.

Fire experts recommend disposing of hot ashes in metal containers that are kept away from anything combustible. The Department of Public Safety said this was the second fire in 30 days possibly caused by hot ashes.

