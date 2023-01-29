ROHNERT PARK, Calif. (KRON) — Nine people were displaced from their home after a fire caused $500,000 in damages on Saturday, according to the Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety (DPS).

Around 7:30 p.m., a 911 caller reported a fire at a home on Bernice Avenue. The caller reported that the fire was in the garage. After the first patrol unit arrived on scene, they witnessed heavy smoke coming out of the garage. Officers reported that flames could also be seen coming out of the front door of the house.

The fire engine arrived and extinguished the fire before it spread to other areas of the home. Rancho Adobe and Sonoma County Fire both assisted with putting the fire out.

DPS believes the fire started inside of a garage that had been converted into a bedroom. The exact cause of the fire expected to be determined in coming days. DPS estimates that the fire caused about $500,000 in damages, and nine people were displaced from the home.