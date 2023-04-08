(KRON) — A 31-year-old man was arrested Saturday after allegedly injuring an officer and assaulting an elderly woman, the Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety (RPDPS) said in a Nixle alert. Officers received a call of a domestic disturbance around 8:40 a.m. at a residence on the 600 block of Enterprise Drive.

Turns out the suspect, Alex Arrescurrenaga of Rohnert Park, assaulted his mother and threatened his brother inside the home, authorities said. When an officer arrived at the front door of the home, she noticed Arrescurrenaga had blood on his clothes.

The officer gave the suspect orders, but he refused to follow. The officer tried to detain Arrescurrenaga, and the suspect began to fight.

Arrescurrenaga then pushed the officer into a wall and into the bushes outside of the front door, according to the alert. The suspect continued to fight the officer, and she hit her head on the concrete porch.

When additional officers arrived at the home, they saw Arrescurrenaga on top of the officer and fighting her. Despite resisting arrest, RPDPS eventually got Arrescurrenaga off the officer and arrested him.

The female officer was taken to the hospital to treat her injuries, RPDPS said. Her condition is unknown at this time.

Arrescurrenaga was arrested on four felony counts and one misdemeanor. The charges are the following:

Resisting a peace officer (felony)

Aggravated battery causing serious bodily injury (felony)

Assault with a deadly weapon (felony)

Elder abuse (felony)

Battery (misdemeanor)

Arrescurrenaga was also taken to the hospital. After he was medically cleared, he was booked into Sonoma County Main Adult Detention Facility and held on a $100,000 bond.

This investigation is ongoing. RPDPS says anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact 707-584-2612 and refer to Case #23-1308.