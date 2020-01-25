Rohnert Park masseuse arrested for solicitation of prostitution

RONHERT PARK (KRON) — Police arrested a Ronhert Park masseuse Thursday evening for solicitation of prostitution, according to authorities.

Tonga Ball, a 61-year-old Ronhert Park resident was arrested for prostitution following an undercover operation.

Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office Domestic Violence/Sexual Assault Unit detectives conducted an undercover operation, specifically targetting possible human trafficking in the massage parlor business.

Sheriff’s detectives teamed up with the FBI, the US Department of Homeland Security and Sonoma County Code Enforcement for the multi-agency joint operation.

An undercover detective went to the Green Rose Therapy business in Penngrove to get a massage.

The suspect escorted the undercover detective into a room. Ball began to give the detective a massage and then asked the detective to perform a lewd act for money.

Detectives entered the business and detained Ball. Officials say there were no other employees or clients in the business at the time.

Ball told a detective and FBI agent that she was there on her own free will and the business was not involved in any human trafficking operation.

Ultimately, Ball was cited and then released for solicitation for prostitution.

A Sonoma County Code Enforcement agent went to the business and found multiple violations, including being a public nuisance, change of occupancy, commercial tenant improvements with permits and unpermitted substandard construction.

The business was posted as being a dangerous building and the specific tenant spaces cannot be occupied until the violations have been corrected.

Every year, millions of men, women, and children are trafficked worldwide. In 2007, multiple agencies within Sonoma County helped to create the Sonoma County Human Trafficking Task Force (SCHTTF) to help fight human trafficking.