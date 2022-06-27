ROHNERT PARK, Calif. (KRON) — The Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety is searching for a suspect who is accused of slapping the buttocks of multiple women and exposing himself to another. Three women reported crimes to police between Saturday and Monday.

The suspect was described as a heavyset mixed-race or Hispanic male, 18-20 years old, with curly hair. He wears glasses and was seen in a black shirt or sweatshirt and orange shorts with “smiley faces” on them. All three victims said he was riding black mountain bike.

The first incident was reported Saturday around 6:00 p.m. The suspect was riding the mountain bike on the SMART Bike Path between Southwest Boulevard and Rohnert Park Expressway when he slapped a female pedestrian on the buttocks. The next day at 3:00 p.m. in the same area, a suspect with a similar description reportedly slapped another woman on the buttocks.

On Monday morning at about 7:00 a.m., Rohnert Park police received a call from a woman who claimed she was walking to work on the Copeland Creek bike path near Snyder Lane when she was chased by a man on a mountain bike. The man’s genitals were exposed and he was riding towards her. She hit the suspect with something she was carrying, causing him to leave the area.

Anyone who can help with identifying the suspect is asked to call Rohnert Park DPS at (707) 584-2612.