Rohnert Park police looking for missing 11-year-old

ROHNERT PARK, Calif. (KRON) – Rohnert Park police are asking for the public’s help in finding an 11-year-old girl who went missing Thursday.

Alonda was last seen yesterday afternoon at her home on Snyder Lane when she left on foot towards an unknown destination.

Her family recently moved to the area from Modesto and have no family members or established relationships in the area.

She was last known to be wearing a grey hoodie, black t shirt, navy blue jeans and was carrying a black backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to call Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety communications center at 707 584-2612.