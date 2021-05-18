Rohnert Park police searching for bank robbery suspect

Security camera image of a bank robbery suspect taken on May 17, 2021, in the West America Bank in Rohnert Park, Calif. (Photo from Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety, Police and Fire Services)

ROHNERT PARK (BCN) — Police have released a photograph of a man who robbed the West America Bank early Monday afternoon.

A security camera captured the image at about 1 p.m., when the suspect walked up to a teller and said he was robbing the bank at 300 Rohnert Park Expressway, according to a press release issued Monday by the Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety, Police and Fire Services.

The suspect had his hands in his jacket pockets, giving the impression he had a gun. The teller handed over an undisclosed amount of money and the suspect fled the bank, heading north on foot through the parking lot toward City Center Drive and Padre Town Center.

The image police provided shows the suspect wearing a black knitted cap, sunglasses, a camouflage jacket with a bright orange liner over a black shirt or sweatshirt, and a blue mask covering the lower portion his face.

This investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is encouraged to call Detective Justin Wax at (707) 584-2600.