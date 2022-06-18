SONOMA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — State approved “Safe and Sane” fireworks are prohibited at all times in Rohnert Park — with an emphasis on the Fourth of July. This comes after residents voted to back the city council’s push to ban all fireworks last year in light of the potential fire dangers in drought conditions.

Boxes filled with fireworks were dropped off with the Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety — some considered “Safe and Sane” by the state. Others are considered explosives that were never legal.

Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety Lieutenant Kelly Koffler said he feels like the move is saving lives.

Officers within the department were also firefighters and know the dangers associated with fireworks. On Saturday, the department gave residents a chance to get rid of fireworks that have been stuck in storage.

“We turn them over to Cal Fire, and then they’ll do our disposal for us,” Koffler said of the fireworks.

Koffler says the possession or use of fireworks could result in a $1,000 fine.

“Anything that takes a flame to light, you cannot use,” he said “Like, the pop-its you can buy at Target and stuff like that, those are ok. The little pull-chord confetti cannons, those are still good.”

Last Independence Day, a councilmember and proponent of banning fireworks discovered someone lit his garbage cans on fire with fireworks. Voters then backed the city council by approving a ban in September.

Fireworks are also prohibited in all unincorporated areas of Sonoma County.

Keep in mind on July 4, it will be all hands on deck for the Rohnert Park department of public safety –with officers actively patrolling neighborhoods all night and looking for people breaking the law by lighting fireworks.