(BCN) – The Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety was advising businesses to shelter in place in the area of Martin Avenue on Friday morning because of a chemical spill nearby, but an all-clear was given about an hour later.

The department issued an alert shortly before 9:25 a.m. but did not say what chemical spilled.

Hazardous materials crews and public safety officers are at the scene and are advising people to avoid the area.

No other details were immediately available midday Friday.

