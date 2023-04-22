(KRON) — A person was robbed of their Rolex watch and hit in the face with a firearm in a parking garage in Downtown Walnut Creek on Friday night, The Walnut Creek Police Department said.

The robbery took place around 10:21 p.m. in a parking garage on the 1600 block of Mount Diablo Boulevard. Police say the victim was hit in the face with a firearm and robbed of $100,000 in jewelry, including their Rolex.

The victim said the suspects were three men wearing dark clothing while also carrying rifles. The suspects fled the scene in a grey sedan before police arrived, and the victim was treated for their minor injuries at the scene.

WCPD is asking community members to be aware of their surroundings at all times. If you have information about this case, please call WCPD at 925-943-5844.

Several Rolex robberies have occurred in various parts of the Bay Area in the past year. So many robberies occurred, many began to wonder if it’s safe to wear the pricey watch.

In November, a man fought off two violent robbers in San Francisco when protecting his rare Rolex Daytona, worth over $100,000. Two weeks ago, two men were arrested in connection with the robbery of a $45,000 Rolex in broad daylight outside of a jewelry store in San Pablo.