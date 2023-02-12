CAMPBELL, Calif. (KRON) – A rollover collision caused power outages early Sunday morning in Campbell, according to the Campbell Police Department.

The collision occurred shortly before 2 a.m. at the intersection of Camden and Curtner Avenues. The collision created power outages on South Winchester Boulevard from STEX South, Camden Avenue and South Bascom Avenue, police said.

PG&E assisted at the scene and restored power back to Curtner Avenue, South Winchester Boulevard and South Bascom Avenue. PG&E is currently working to restore power at the intersection of where the collision occurred, police said.

Campbell police are providing traffic control in the area and advise travelers to use caution while driving in the area. The cause of the rollover collision is currently under investigation.