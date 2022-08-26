MORGAN HILL, Calif. (KRON) — Two people were arrested in Morgan Hill on Tuesday after they were found with a skimming device, the Morgan Hill Police Department said on Friday. Both suspects are in the United States from Romania.

A police sergeant conducted a “vehicle enforcement stop” at 8:50 p.m. The suspects provided false identification but were later identified as Marcela Terezia-Pop, 55, and Ionut Calciu, 29, MHPD said.

Officers searched the vehicle and found a skimming device, USB devices, memory cards, and numerous gift cards. MHPD said that an investigation revealed that Terezia-Pop and Calciu used the skimmers to gain identifying information and then transferred the data to the USBs and memory cards.

There was another skimming incident in Morgan Hill on Aug. 10 when a skimmer was found at a Bank of America. An ATM technician found a small camera and a piece of rubber stripping inside the ATM.

KRON ON is streaming news live now

Terezia-Pop and Calciu were arrested for manufacturing false identification documents, possessing burglary tools, destruction of evidence, and conspiracy. Anyone with information is asked to call MHPD at 669-253-4988.