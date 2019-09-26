Roof collapsed in house fire burning in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Crews are on the scene of a house fire burning in San Francisco on Wednesday evening, according to the San Francisco Fire Department.

Fire officials say the roof collapsed at 29 Thornton Avenue.

All firefighters and residents have been safely evacuated from the building.

No injuries have been reported.

The fire department says multiple units were damaged. They say 25 and 31 Thornton sustained minor damages but are liveable.

One man was displaced from the 29 Thornton residence which sustained major damages.

An investigation is underway to determine the cause of the fire.

The fire department is asking you to avoid the area at this time.

No other details have been released.