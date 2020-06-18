Roommate arrested after 80-year-old woman killed in San Francisco’s Richmond District

SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) – Officers arrested a 60-year-old man Wednesday afternoon in San Francisco’s Richmond District in connection with the murder of an 80-year-old woman, police said.

At about 4:20 p.m., officers responded to a well-being check at a home in the 400 block of 16th Avenue and found the elderly victim dead, according to police.

Investigators ruled the victim’s death a homicide and officers arrested the victim’s male roommate in connection with the homicide.

Police have said how the victim was killed, nor have they released the name of the man arrested.

Additionally, the medical examiner’s office has not yet released the name of the victim.

