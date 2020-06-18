Live Now
KRONON IS STREAMING LIVE NEWS NOW

Roommate arrested after 80-year-old woman killed in San Francisco’s Richmond District

Bay Area

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) – Officers arrested a 60-year-old man Wednesday afternoon in San Francisco’s Richmond District in connection with the murder of an 80-year-old woman, police said.

At about 4:20 p.m., officers responded to a well-being check at a home in the 400 block of 16th Avenue and found the elderly victim dead, according to police.

Investigators ruled the victim’s death a homicide and officers arrested the victim’s male roommate in connection with the homicide.

Police have said how the victim was killed, nor have they released the name of the man arrested.

Additionally, the medical examiner’s office has not yet released the name of the victim.

Copyright © 2020 by Bay City News, Inc. 

Latest Stories:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Tracking COVID-19 in the Bay Area

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News