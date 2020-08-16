Rotating outage initiated by PG&E to impact up to 250K customers

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – PG&E has announced that it is initiating another round of rotating outages that will be impacting up to 250,000 customers on Saturday.

This comes from the direction California’s Grid Operation.

The outages are expected to impact about 220,000 customers in the Central valley and coast, including:

Monterey County

Santa Cruz County

San Joaquin County

At direction of California’s Grid Operator- PG&E has initiated a rotating outage impacting approximately 200K – 250k customers. More information to come. Please conserve energy. Thank you for your patience. https://t.co/O213eqyJpF — PG&E (@PGE4Me) August 16, 2020

The utility says ‘no customers should be impacted overnight.’

During this heatwave, PG&E is saying there is not enough energy supply across the state to meet the high demand for electricity leading to the outages.

PG&E released the following statement:

“This is a statewide issue that we are working together with CAISO and many stakeholders to address. We know how important it is to have access to reliable power during these times, and we are doing everything we can to limit the impacts. Our team is working diligently to keep these rotating outages as short as possible, so that there is no further impact to the grid. We appreciate our customers’ patience as we work to restore power to everyone this evening. We urge all of our customers to take immediate steps to reduce their power usage.” Michael Lewis, Interim President of PG&E

This announcement comes hours after California Independent System Operator said they were not planning for any more power outages on Saturday.

San Rafael Police Department tweeted out a reminder for people to not call 911 during the possible power outage unless you are experiencing an emergency.

No other details have been released at this time.

PG&E released a list of tips to help conserve energy:

Adjust your thermostat to 78 degrees or higher or turn it off if you will be away from home. Use a fan instead of air conditioning when possible.

Draw drapes and turn off unnecessary lighting.

Keep refrigerator full (with bottles of water if nothing else) and unplug the second refrigerator.

Avoid using electrical appliances and devices. Put off tasks like vacuuming, laundry, dishwashing, and computer time until after dinner (6 p.m.).

Set your pool pump to run overnight instead of during the day.

Latest Stories: