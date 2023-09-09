(KRON) — After more than two decades, one cafe in Oakland is closing its doors for good. Rooz Cafe is shutting down after 22 years with its last day on Saturday, Sept. 9, the business announced in an Instagram post.

The cafe said it has been “rough doing business in Oakland,” citing city leaders have not done enough to support Rooz Cafe.

“It’s been rough doing business in Oakland with all the nonsense and no accountability from city officials. I’m honored by the support I had during these tough times from the community,” Rooz Cafe said on social media.

Rooz Cafe, located at 1918 Park Blvd., first opened on Nov. 9, 2001. It is approximately a 10-minute walk from Lake Merritt.

Earlier in the summer, a public safety meeting was held at Rooz Cafe to discuss the issues in Oakland. The July 19 meeting had attendees who included Oakland City Council President Nikki Fortunato Bas and Oakland Police Department representatives.

KRON4 reached out to the cafe for further comment about the closure. We are waiting for a response.