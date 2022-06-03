SAN JOSE (KRON) – A “routine” call of a vehicle collision led to the discovery of a virtual armory of weapons, according to San Jose Police Department Assistant Chief Paul Joseph via Twitter.

“Patrol officers responded to a ‘routine’ call of a solo vehicle collision. The driver had a pistol concealed in his waistband, and all of this in his car,” Joseph stated. “I don’t know what the driver planned. But I do know that this call for service, like so many others, was far from routine!”

The picture shows firearms, ammunition, ammunition boxes, clips, other accoutrements, a hatchet, knives and what appear to be alcohol and some kind of spray.