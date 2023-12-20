(KRON) — Ahead of the storms, Sonoma County water officials lowered the “Rubber Dam” on the Russian River in anticipation of elevated water levels.

“It’s awesome you don’t realize how much water is really in the river,” said Andrea Rodriguez, a Sonoma County water spokesperson.

Rodriguez is showing us how much rain the Rubber Dam on the Russian River received over the last few days. The dam is downstream of the Wohler Bridge near Forestville.

This is what it looked like in June. The dam is usually put up during the warmer months to hold back the water in the dry season and in August when visitors can line up closer to get a view.

That view is now flooded.

“Now that we see the river flows are above 1,600 cubic feet per second,” Rodriguez said. “We want to lower that dam so it doesn’t damage it and also to let the clear passage of the water to go through the river.”

Rodriguez says the dam typically creates a pool of water that raises Sonoma water’s well levels in the area.

“This is early but you can never prepare too soon,” Rodriguez said. “We want to make sure it’s free to clear we’ve been working all summer on our flood control channels, our stream maintenance program so everything is open for these things to come through.”

And with dry days ahead…

“And it’s always nice to have a break to have that water seep in,” Rodriguez said.