MOUNTIAN VIEW (KRON) – Mountain View police are seeking the thieves caught on camera stealing a beloved piece of neighborhood artwork.

Three individuals stole a duck statue dubbed ‘Ruberta’ from the owner’s front yard on the 300 block of Stierlin Road on March 11 at around noon.

Police say the piece was a bright spot in the community, with children and families regularly stopping to admire the large yellow bird.

Any information that could ‘quack’ the case can be sent to police@mountainview.gov.