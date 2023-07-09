(KRON) — The Ruby Princess is officially cleared to leave San Francisco, the United States Coast Guard confirmed to KRON4 on Sunday.

The Ruby Princess was damaged after it crashed into Pier 27 on Thursday. No injuries were reported in the crash.

The ship was originally scheduled to depart on Thursday, but the damages required repairs as well as inspections by the USCG. The USCG declined to share the specific damages or repairs needed for the ship.

Photo: Rachel Artz

The USCG inspected the ship’s repairs for approval. As of 1 a.m. on Sunday, the Ruby Princess was cleared to sail. Those passengers who want a refund were asked to disembark the ship by 11 a.m. on Sunday.

The Ruby Princess is expected to depart at 2:30 p.m. for a 7-day Pacific Northwest and Alaska Voyage, Princess Cruises confirmed to KRON4.

The cruise will visit Ketchikan on July 12 and Prince Rupert on July 13. The ship is expected to return to San Francisco on July 16 for its original disembarkation date.

Ruby Princess under repair on Friday

Previous issues have been reported on board Ruby Princess cruises arriving to San Francisco. In 2022, two separate ships arrived to Bay Area ports with COVID-19 outbreaks on board.

Earlier this year, the Ruby Princess arrived in Galveston, Texas with over 300 passengers infected by a suspected norovirus contagion. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention launched an investigation after the incident.