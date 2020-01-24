Rumored ‘Matrix 4’ movie casting extras as filming in San Francisco nears

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Lights, camera, action!

If you’re looking to make your on-screen debut and maybe… just maybe… brush shoulders with Keanu Reeves, this is your chance to shine!

A “major” film under the guise “Project Ice Cream” is set to begin filming in San Francisco in February.

Trade publication Production Weekly reports that working title is listed beside the “Matrix 4.”

This may not come as a surprise since previous scenes of the “Matrix” series were filmed in Alameda and Oakland.

Let’s also not forget the apparent Keanu Reeves sighting in Alameda earlier this month where the actor was caught on camera eating – wait for it – an ice cream cone!

Anyone interested in becoming an extra on “Project Ice Cream” can create a profile online to apply.

You must be available to work a full day, which Dwyer Casting says can range from 12 hours or longer per day.

According to the casting flyer, extras will be paid $124.72 for 8 hours.

Filming will take place between February 5 and March 1.

