CASTRO VALLEY, Calif. (KRON) — A runaway boy was reported missing by the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office on Monday. Django “DJ” Phillips, 15, has not been seen since Wednesday night.

Phillips was last seen leaving Josh Place in Castro Valley at 11:00 p.m. on March 1. Josh Place is sandwiched in between Redwood Road and Santa Maria Avenue, just south of Castro Valley High School.

DJ is described as 6’0″ and 145 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. He was believed to be wearing a black sweatshirt, baggy black jeans and a black backpack.

He is familiar with public transportation and frequently takes BART to skateboarding parks across the Bay Area. He has a cell phone with him, but it is unknown if he has money.

“We are all concerned about DJ’s safety and are asking for your help to bring him home,” ACSO said.

Anyone who sees him is asked to call (510) 667-7721 or their local law enforcement.