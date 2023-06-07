(KRON) — The Alameda County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a girl who allegedly ran away.

Jazzlyn Harris, 13, was last seen near the 800 block of Bockman Road in San Lorenzo at about 11:50 a.m. on Tuesday. Bohannon Middle School is located at 800 Bockman Road.

Jazzlyn has long black braids and brown eyes, police said. She is about 5-foot-2 and 120 pounds. She was last seen wearing a gray Nike jacket, blue denim shorts, and blue-and-orange Nike shoes.

Police said she is familiar with public transportation and may have gone to West Oakland. She had money and an iPad with her.

“We are all concerned about Jazzlyn’s safety and are asking for your help to bring her home,” ACSO said. “Please contact the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office at (510) 667-7721, or your local law enforcement agency with any information that may help us locate Jazzlyn.