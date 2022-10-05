ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — A teen girl has been reported missing, the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday on Twitter. 13-year-old Nayeli Blanton was last seen in Hayward on Saturday, Oct. 1 near Hazel Avenue and Foothill Boulevard.

Nayeli is about 5-foot-3 and 125 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes, authorities said. Shewas last seen wearing a white t-shirt, gray sweatpants and black shoes.

It is unknown if Nayeli is familiar with public transportation or if she had a cell phone and/or money with her. Authorities said Nayeli has family and friends in the East Bay and South Bay; her destination is unknown.

The Alameda County Sheriff is asking the public with information about Nayeli to call its office at 510-667-7721.