Russian River Brewing postpones release of ‘Pliny the Younger’

SONOMA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – Due to omicron cases continuing to rise across Sonoma County, the Russian River Brewing Company has delayed the release of ‘Pliny the Younger.’

On Wednesday, Jan. 12, a new health order was issued in Sonoma County which bans large gatherings — This overlaps with the release of ‘Pliny the Younger.’

After discussing the possibilities with the County Supervisor, the City of Santa Rosa, and other officials, the brewing company made the decision to postpone the release to March 25 through April 7.

In addition, the brewing company has been dealing with several employees testing positive for COVID and has never experienced this many employee sick calls at one time.

For the first week of Jan. 2022, they were forced to close the brewpubs for several days. The next week, due to being short-staffed, they were limited to select menu items and reduced hours.

The new health order in Sonoma County bans large gatherings and urges residents to stay home for 30 days as cases surge.