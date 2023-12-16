(BCN) — The Sonoma County Water Agency will begin deflating the rubber dam on the Russian River near Forestville on Monday in anticipation of elevated water levels.

The National Weather Service said a series of storms will lash the region starting Sunday, with upwards of 1 to 5 inches of rain projected throughout the Bay Area.

The dam is just downstream of the Wohler Bridge and is typically inflated in the spring or early summer when water demand increases, according to Sonoma Water officials.

It creates a pool of water that raises Sonoma Water’s well levels in the area.

In order to prevent damage on the rubber dam, it is deflated when the Russian River water flow is expected to rise above 1,600 cubic feet per second.

