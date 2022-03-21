SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — Due to a dry winter and warm temperatures, the Sonoma County Water Agency began inflating a rubber dam in the Russian River Monday.

The rubber dam is a critical component of the Russian River water supply system that provides naturally filtered drinking water to more than 600,000 residents in Sonoma and Marin counties.

The dam near Forestville is typically inflated in early summer.

A dry spell in January and February, warm winter temperatures, and low river flow increased water demands earlier this year.

When fully inflated, the rubber dam creates a pool of water from which Sonoma Water draws water for use in four off-stream infiltration ponds. The infiltration ponds help recharge groundwater that is naturally filtered through sand and gravel before it is delivered to Sonoma Water customers.

The rubber dam is located downstream of Wohler Bridge on the Russian River.

When the dam is raised, fish ladders provide passage for migrating salmon and steelhead trout.

The U.S. Drought Monitor placed Sonoma County in a “Severe Drought” category last week.

With a third year of drought conditions and water demands increasing, Sonoma Water is asking residents to use water efficiently. Water conservation tips are available at the Sonoma Marin Water Saving Partnership website, www.savingwaterpartnership.org/