(BCN) — Firefighters in Oakland put out a fire in a recreational vehicle on Tuesday, a spokesperson for the Oakland Fire Department said.

At about 4:30 p.m., firefighters responded to the area of 47th Avenue and International Boulevard and located a RV parked on the street that was engulfed in flames.

Seventeen firefighters put out the blaze in 10 minutes, according to spokesperson Michael Hunt.

No one was injured and the cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

