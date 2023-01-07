SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — An RV was reportedly ‘engulfed in flames’ in San Jose on Saturday, according to a tweet from the San Jose Police Department.

Police say crews are currently on the scene of the vehicle fire located on the 1800 block of Alum Rock Avenue. The fire is near an apartment complex, and police say some evacuations are underway.

Police say traffic in the area will be impacted by the fire. It is unknown if anyone is injured at the scene at this time, according to police.

This is a developing story. Please stick with KRON for updates.