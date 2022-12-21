OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – An RV fire early Wednesday led to a propane tank explosion that “sent shrapnel into the air that can cause severe injuries,” according to a tweet that also included a one-minute video of the whole incident.

The tweet was sent by the International Association of Firefighters AFL-CIO Local No. 55 at 7:30 a.m. The fire was at 3400 Chestnut, “with extension to a commercial building,” just after midnight.

“FF’s [firefighters] are presented with multiple hazards at incidents,” the tweet stated. “As you can see, there were power lines arching and a 5g propane tank explosion which sent shrapnel in the air that can cause severe injuries.”