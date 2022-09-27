MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (KRON) — People who live in RVs and oversize vehicles are seeing a big shift in the City of Mountain View, according to a press release from Disability Rights Advocates.

A tentative settlement has been reached in a class action lawsuit between the City of Mountain View and residents who live in oversized vehicles in the city. If the court approves, the settlement will provide new protections for those who live in those vehicles, and goes so far as to guarantee that at least three miles of streets will be available for oversized vehicle parking without overnight restrictions.

The case was brought by six plaintiffs on behalf of all persons who live in RVs and other oversized vehicles in Mountain View. All of the plaintiffs in the case have ties to Mountain View, including jobs, children who attend schools in the city, or access to healthcare in the area.

Celerina Navarro, one of the plaintiffs who lives in her RV, is happy with the result of the negotiations. “Now people can feel more at ease knowing that they can remain in Mountain View without being displaced,” Navarro said.

The class action suit was filed in US District Court for the Northern District of California last year. The Law Foundation of Silicon Valley, the American Civil Liberties Union Foundation of Northern California, and Disability Rights Advocates teamed up with pro bono attorneys from the law firm of King & Spalding to argue the case.

KRON On is streaming now

The City of Mountain View has agreed to the following details, which have already gone into effect:

• From September 1 through September 20, 2022, the City distributed a map that shows restrictions based on the Ordinances and parking available to oversized vehicles.

• The City will commence ticketing oversized vehicles parking in violation of the ordinances starting on October 1, 2022.

• A map will also be provided with each ticket issued.

• The City will provide at least one parking ticket 72 hours prior to towing an oversized vehicle in violation of the Ordinances. Police officers also have the discretion to extend the time before towing for good cause.

• The City may immediately tow a vehicle in violation of the Ordinances if it is blocking traffic, a driveway, or the oversized vehicle has previously received three tickets for parking in violation of the Ordinances.

• People with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation for their disability, such as more time to move their vehicle, which the City will consider in good faith.

Bill Freeman, Senior Counsel of the ACLU, says that this is a positive outcome compared to the punitive approach that many cities take when addressing the issue homelessness. “The tentative settlement agreement in Mountain View shows that it is possible for a city to take measures to respect unhoused residents,” he said.