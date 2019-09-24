RV parking ban to be considered in Mountain View

MOUNTAIN VIEW (KRON) – The city of Mountain View will once again discuss banning RV parking on public streets.

Over the summer, the City Council decided not to enact the RV parking ban.

Instead, the City Council asked staff to craft a new ordinance that will address and enforce immediate health and safety concerns.

Now, the new ordinance will be presented and considered at the City Council meeting tonight.

Both the ACLU and the Silicon Valley Law Foundation claim its unfair to ban RV’s if there’s no alternative living situation.

