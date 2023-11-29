SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — “Barbie” director Greta Gerwig will be honored at the SFFILM Awards Night with an award presented by one of the film’s stars, Ryan Gosling. Gerwig, an Academy Award-nominated filmmaker, will receive the Irving M. Levin Award for Film Direction at the Dec. 4 event which will be held at the Yerba Buena Center for the Arts.

The award will be presented by Gosling, an Academy Award-nominated actor, who in addition to starring in “Barbie,” has appeared in “La La Land,” “Drive,” and “Lars and the Real Girl.”

Academy Award-winning actor Nicolas Cage will also be on-hand to receive the Maria Manetti Shrem Lifetime Achievement Award for Acting. Cage, a prolific actor who has starred in films that include “Valley Girl,” Raising Arizona,” “The Rock” and “Wild at Heart,” will receive the award previously bestowed on “Barbie” star Margot Robbie.

“SFFILM has been part of San Francisco’s cultural landscape for over six decades. It is an organization that has led the way in showcasing singular voices in film like our honorees Greta Gerwig, Roger Ross Williams, Cord Jefferson, and Nicolas Cage,” said SFFILM’s Executive Director, Anne Lai. “SFFILM Awards Night celebrates filmmakers who have honed their storytelling skills and built their careers with time and investment from organizations like ours and we are grateful to our guests whose generous support sustains us, and helps us grow.”